Hot Ticket: Whitley County residents in D.C. for historic Friday
Columbia City resident Angel Vanderford was at Congressman Jim Banks' office in Washington Wednesday afternoon to pick up her Inauguration Day tickets. She and several other Whitley County residents will be on hand for history Friday at noon for the inauguration of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Columbia City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|94
|Virtual Churubusco is Booming and Its also up f... (Aug '07)
|Jan 13
|Chu Chu Rubusco
|2
|Swimming pool or splash pad? (Jan '10)
|Jan 13
|Chu Chu Rubusco
|3
|Missing purse
|Jan 13
|Wayne Fort
|2
|Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why.
|Jan 13
|Wayne Fort
|4
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|Jan 2
|Chu Chu Rubusco
|7
|Amish Framing/Construction Crew
|Dec 29
|just wondering
|1
