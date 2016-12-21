EXPLOSION: Emergency crews respond to incident at Micropulse
A 2:30 p.m. Monday explosion in Building #2 at Micropulse, Inc., located at 5865 E State Road 14, southeast of Columbia City, brought emergency crews to the business and resulted in the work shift being canceled. Indications were that two workers may have received burns in the explosion.
