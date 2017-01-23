Disputed Pittman properties sell at auction for nearly $2M
Three pieces of property in Carmel and Zionsville owned by the estate of Dr. John Norman Pittman have sold at auction for nearly $2 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking hope for heroin users
|5 hr
|mary
|1
|Immigrants search for reassurance
|Mon
|spytheweb
|1
|Investigators try to figure how pair were elect... (Sep '06)
|Jan 22
|caveat current
|5
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|94
|Virtual Churubusco is Booming and Its also up f... (Aug '07)
|Jan 13
|Chu Chu Rubusco
|2
|Swimming pool or splash pad? (Jan '10)
|Jan 13
|Chu Chu Rubusco
|3
|Missing purse
|Jan 13
|Wayne Fort
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC