Committee Assignments Let Banks Deal With Vet Issues

Third District Congressman Jim Banks was named to three overlapping House committees since being sworn in Jan. 3 Armed Services, Veterans Affairs and the Science, Space and Technology committees. Banks, a Republican from Columbia City, serves in the U.S. Navy Reserve and took a leave of absence from the Indiana State Senate in 2014 and 2015 to deploy to Afghanistan during Operations Enduring Freedom and Freedom's Sentinel.

