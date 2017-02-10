Columbia City man facing 8 felonies i...

Columbia City man facing 8 felonies in rape case

A Columbia City man is facing eight felony charges after allegedly attacking a woman twice at a Columbia City apartment complex Friday night and Saturday morning.

