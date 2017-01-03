Col. City @ BHS, boys BB webcast
The Bellmont Braves basketball team hopes to build off of their win over Central to end 2016 as they welcome in conference rival Columbia City tonight. Coverage of the game begins around 7:30 p.m. or when the JV game concludes.
