CCHS State Champ: Mallory Engle brings home first wrestling state title
Columbia City has a wrestling state champion, and HER name is Mallory Engle. Engle scored a pinfall win to capture the 113-pound state championship at the inaugural Indiana High School Girls wrestling state championships Friday evening at Hamilton Heights High School.
