CCHS State Champ: Mallory Engle bring...

CCHS State Champ: Mallory Engle brings home first wrestling state title

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: The Post & Mail

Columbia City has a wrestling state champion, and HER name is Mallory Engle. Engle scored a pinfall win to capture the 113-pound state championship at the inaugural Indiana High School Girls wrestling state championships Friday evening at Hamilton Heights High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post & Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10) Jan 16 Anonymous 94
Virtual Churubusco is Booming and Its also up f... (Aug '07) Jan 13 Chu Chu Rubusco 2
News Swimming pool or splash pad? (Jan '10) Jan 13 Chu Chu Rubusco 3
Missing purse Jan 13 Wayne Fort 2
Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why. Jan 13 Wayne Fort 4
Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13) Jan 2 Chu Chu Rubusco 7
Amish Framing/Construction Crew Dec 29 just wondering 1
See all Columbia City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia City Forum Now

Columbia City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbia City, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,269 • Total comments across all topics: 278,143,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC