Alleged car thief arrested

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: WFFT-TV Fort Wayne

According to the Williams County Sheriff's Department, a man allegedly stole a slew of vehicles in at least five counties in Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan. 41-year-old Jade Herzog was apprehended by deputies early New Years Day after a crime spree and pursuit that began on December 26th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.

