Whitley County officals continue serch for missing man
On Saturday morning in Whitley County, the search continues for a missing 20-year-old who went missing four months ago. Near E. Hartman Road off of Old Trail Road in Columbia City, a search team continued their search for Wolfe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amish Framing/Construction Crew
|Thu
|just wondering
|1
|A 50 year old blond stripper named candy,was fr...
|Dec 22
|Faque
|1
|Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12)
|Nov '16
|Adrian
|24
|Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why.
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|3
|Avoid garnishment with part-time Job, (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|Beck
|4
|Nova Corp
|Oct '16
|hoosier
|2
|Review: Jennings Asphalt Services (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|Screwed over
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC