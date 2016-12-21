Whitley County officals continue serc...

Whitley County officals continue serch for missing man

Saturday Dec 10

On Saturday morning in Whitley County, the search continues for a missing 20-year-old who went missing four months ago. Near E. Hartman Road off of Old Trail Road in Columbia City, a search team continued their search for Wolfe.

