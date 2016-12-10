Tattoo parlor offers free tattoos
A tattoo artist and parlor owner is offering free quarter sized tattoos all day on Saturday at Ink Up Tattoo and Body Piercing in Columbia City. The event is being talked about by thousands of people on social media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A 50 year old blond stripper named candy,was fr...
|Dec 22
|Faque
|1
|Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12)
|Nov 28
|Adrian
|24
|Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why.
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|3
|Avoid garnishment with part-time Job, (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|Beck
|4
|Nova Corp
|Oct '16
|hoosier
|2
|Review: Jennings Asphalt Services (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|Screwed over
|2
|Mike Park/ Von
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC