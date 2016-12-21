Santa's House: Downtown Columbia City cottage open 11 a.m. to 2...
Located at the corner of Chauncey and Van Buren streets in Downtown Columbia City, Santa's House has welcomed visitors for more than 60 years to share their wishes with Santa, enjoy a candy cane and create a memory to last a lifetime. Santa's House will be open for the following hours: Admission is free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post & Mail.
Add your comments below
Columbia City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A 50 year old blond stripper named candy,was fr...
|Thu
|Faque
|1
|Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12)
|Nov 28
|Adrian
|24
|Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why.
|Nov 25
|Space Donkey
|3
|Avoid garnishment with part-time Job, (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|Beck
|4
|Nova Corp
|Oct '16
|hoosier
|2
|Review: Jennings Asphalt Services (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|Screwed over
|2
|Mike Park/ Von
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC