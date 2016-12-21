Pretty Lights Rewarded: Columbia City compiles top Christmas lighting awards
Warren and Marcia Cole, who reside at 1856 Ravenwood Lane in the Eagle Glen subdivision were named this year's Grand Champion for the best Christmas lighting display in Columbia City. Their yard is decorated with a variety of holiday themes, which are set to Christmas music.
