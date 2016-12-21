Pence signs paperwork allowing IN electors to vote for him
Indiana Gov. Mike Pence has signed off on the paperwork that will enable the state's delegation to the electoral college to cast their votes - for him. The Republican, who will be Donald Trump's vice president, is the first Indiana governor since 1912 to certify electors who will later cast electoral college votes in his favor.
