Open House Set: Retirement party set for county commissioner

Whitley County Commissioner Tom Rethlake, a longtime public servant and educator who is retiring as one of three county commissioners at the end of the year, will be honored at a retirement party and open house next week. The retirement party for Rethlake will be Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Room C at the Whitley County Government Center, 220 W. Van Buren St., in Downtown Columbia City.

