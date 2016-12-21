Oak Grove Church of God: All invited ...

Oak Grove Church of God: All invited to Christmas Eve, Christmas Day services

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Post & Mail

Oak Grove Church of God's congregation invites all to their Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services - and wishes a blessed holiday to all! Oak Grove Church of God is located at 2426 S. Raber Road, just south of Columbia City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post & Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A 50 year old blond stripper named candy,was fr... Thu Faque 1
Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12) Nov 28 Adrian 24
Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why. Nov 25 Space Donkey 3
Avoid garnishment with part-time Job, (Feb '15) Oct '16 Beck 4
Nova Corp Oct '16 hoosier 2
Review: Jennings Asphalt Services (Feb '13) Oct '16 Screwed over 2
Mike Park/ Von Oct '16 Anonymous 1
See all Columbia City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia City Forum Now

Columbia City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Columbia City, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,213 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,882

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC