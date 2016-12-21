Lutheran EMS Will Provide Ambulance Service In S. Whitley
SOUTH WHITLEY South Whitley Town Councilman Randy Cokl on Tuesday announced Lutheran Hospital's Emergency Medical Service will provide ambulance service in South Whitley starting in April. Cokl, who worked for the EMS dispatch center for 37 years and now works at the Whitley County dispatch center, said he's met with Lutheran officials since last spring.
