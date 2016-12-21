Holiday Pops: Large crowd at First Church of God enjoy Philharmonic
The Fort Wayne Philharmonic performed its Holiday Pops Sunday evening at the First Church of God in Columbia City with a full house in attendance. The Philharmonic performed numerous Christmas songs during the local Holiday Pops event.
