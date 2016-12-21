FASTER, BETTER: Metronet aims to bring fiber to Columbia City
During the past year, city officials have been developing new ways to offer residents and businesses faster Internet connectivity. These changes could be offered by the end of next year and could mean an addition of a special type of Tax Increment Financing District.
