Andy Zay is Indiana's newest senator

Andy Zay is Indiana's newest senator

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Journal Gazette

Sen. Andy Zay officially became Indiana's newest state senator Tuesday when he took the oath of office from Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amish Framing/Construction Crew Dec 29 just wondering 1
A 50 year old blond stripper named candy,was fr... Dec 22 Faque 1
Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12) Nov '16 Adrian 24
Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why. Nov '16 Space Donkey 3
Avoid garnishment with part-time Job, (Feb '15) Oct '16 Beck 4
Nova Corp Oct '16 hoosier 2
Review: Jennings Asphalt Services (Feb '13) Oct '16 Screwed over 2
See all Columbia City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia City Forum Now

Columbia City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbia City, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,894 • Total comments across all topics: 277,540,416

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC