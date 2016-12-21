Walmart store opens on Black Friday despite flooding
Early Thursday and Black Friday shopping typically are dubbed as among the busiest and most hectic times for employees and managers of department stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPC Media Group, Inc..
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A 50 year old blond stripper named candy,was fr...
|Thu
|Faque
|1
|Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12)
|Nov 28
|Adrian
|24
|Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why.
|Nov 25
|Space Donkey
|3
|Avoid garnishment with part-time Job, (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|Beck
|4
|Nova Corp
|Oct '16
|hoosier
|2
|Review: Jennings Asphalt Services (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|Screwed over
|2
|Mike Park/ Von
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC