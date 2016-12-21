Santa is Nearby! Jolly Elf to lead Friday's 6 p.m. Lighted...

Columbia City welcomes Santa Claus to Downtown with the fifth annual Whitley County Lighted Christmas Parade Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. The parade will travel along Van Buren Street from Walnut to Santa's house at the corner of Van Buren and Chauncey on the Whitley County Courthouse Square. Santa will then light the tree on the lawn shortly after his arrival.

