Gorgeous display of Christmas finery at Clugston starting Friday evening

Friday Nov 25

Clugston Senior Apartments in Downtown Columbia City is hosting its annual Walk of Trees beginning Friday, Nov. 25. The walk of Trees will be open to the public on Friday and Saturday for three weeks.

