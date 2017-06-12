"Pack your patience" seems to be the operative phrase for motorists this summer, as road construction reaches a frenetic pace around the region, including the last leg of a 17.4-mile expansion of East Woodmen Road. "As summer is rolling in, we're going to be doing a lot of work, so be careful, keep the safety of workers in mind, plan for it and be patient," said Mike Chaves, city engineering manager in Colorado Springs.

