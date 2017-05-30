Woman allegedly kidnapped from Colorado Springs mobile home park found safe Friday
A woman reportedly kidnapped by a man she knew overnight was found uninjured Friday morning, but her captor remains at large. Colorado Springs police said they're searching for David Mendoza-Marquez, 24, on suspicion of second-degree kidnapping and menacing.
