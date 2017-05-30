Wildfire season likely less fierce than normal in Colorado, thanks to cool temps, late-season snow
Meteorologists who predict fire danger say a cooling trend this spring means the chance for wildfires in Colorado and Wyoming and parts of South Dakota is lower than normal this summer, according to the National Interagency Fire Center's summer outlook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jaci (House) Richardson
|13 hr
|Nana1015
|1
|Born a witch
|May 27
|Janey from So Ill
|1
|Drug enforcement agents raiding Monument home f...
|May 13
|Jason
|2
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|May 12
|DEA
|12
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|May 6
|Pennsylvania pissed
|25
|Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10)
|May 4
|legal citizen
|291
|looking for an old friend
|May 4
|Princess
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC