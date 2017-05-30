Wildfire season likely less fierce th...

Wildfire season likely less fierce than normal in Colorado, thanks to cool temps, late-season snow

Meteorologists who predict fire danger say a cooling trend this spring means the chance for wildfires in Colorado and Wyoming and parts of South Dakota is lower than normal this summer, according to the National Interagency Fire Center's summer outlook.

