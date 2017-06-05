'Wall-breaking' ceremony kicks off refurbishing, construction projects in Falcon district
Daja Jones takes a sledgehammer to a wall in her school Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at Sand Creek High School. Photo by James Wooldridge, The Gazette The walls are coming down at Sand Creek High School, one of more than 120 refurbishing projects in Falcon School District 49 that will be paid for by a finance measure voters approved six months ago.
