Unsealed court records detail pattern of armed robberies leading up to a store owners death
Four people connected to a string of armed robberies in Colorado Springs this year, including one that killed Donat Herr, were identified because of what they repeatedly wore, according to recently unsealed court records. Clothing worn by culprits during the robberies was later matched to clothing worn by Phinehas Daniels, Dustin Logan, both 19, and two juveniles, ages 13 and 16, in Facebook photos, found in their homes or worn while they were being interviewed by police, the 15-page document explained.
