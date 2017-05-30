Trail closures announced for North Cheyenne Canon Park | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
Christopher Schwing of Manitou Springs hikes down Trail 666 toward High Drive, along a route used for the first road to the Pikes Peak summit. Several stretches of trail between Jones Park and Mount Buckhorn, including a small section of Ring the Peak, will close Thursday for trail construction, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.
