Terry Maketa hearing Tuesday could give glimpse into readiness of prosecution's case | Colorado S...
The Gazette is Colorado Springs's most trusted source for breaking news, sports, weather, obituaries, politics, business, art, entertainment, blogs, video, photos. What to watch on TV for the week of June 5 - June 11: Nonagenarians, Orange makes a comeback and much more Former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa leaves the courtroom with his wife, Vicki Maketa, Friday, May 19, 2107, inside the Terry R. Harris Judicial Building in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Martine
|116
|Jaci (House) Richardson
|Jun 2
|Nana1015
|1
|Born a witch
|May 27
|Janey from So Ill
|1
|Drug enforcement agents raiding Monument home f...
|May 13
|Jason
|2
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|May 12
|DEA
|12
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|May 6
|Pennsylvania pissed
|25
|Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|legal citizen
|291
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC