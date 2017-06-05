Officer attacked with hammer outside Notre Dame in Paris | Colorado Springs Gazette, News

The Gazette is Colorado Springs's most trusted source for breaking news, sports, weather, obituaries, politics, business, art, entertainment, blogs, video, photos. What to watch on TV for the week of June 5 - June 11: Nonagenarians, Orange makes a comeback and much more PARIS- An unidentified assailant attacked a police officer near Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday, and the officer then shot and wounded the attacker, Paris police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.