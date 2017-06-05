Newly discovered chemicals may pose p...

Newly discovered chemicals may pose problems for Fountain's carbon water filters

The Gazette

An Air Force-supplied filter being given to Fountain to strain out toxic chemicals from drinking water appears susceptible to a host of newly-discovered compounds, a new study shows. The device - called a granular activated carbon filter - wasn't too effective at removing more than two dozen chemicals resembling those found in a toxic firefighting foam used for decades at Peterson Air Force Base.

