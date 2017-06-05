New Colorado Springs Urgent Care Facility Now Open
The ER Specialists Urgency Center is an new Urgent Care Facility that has recently opened its doors in Colorado Springs, CO. ER Specialists Urgency Center was established by a group of experienced emergency room doctors, with an aim of providing fast, affordable and attentive urgent care in Colorado Springs in a calmer, more affordable and more pleasant environment than that of a hospital emergency room.
