Must See Must Do: High-altitude rodeo, legendary magician and new-look Springs Spree

Works by Dvorak, Stearn, Marinu, Copland and Janacek. 6:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St. Tickets $35, 389-6552 or brownpapertickets.com - Rockers The Devil's Cut, along with St. Christopher Webster, Saddle of Southern Darkness and Tejon Street Corner Thieves, plan a heavy-duty music night at The Triple Nickel, 26 S. Wahsatch Ave., 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., triplenickeltavern.com - The history of Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site comes alive with the Bent's Fort Living History Encampment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.