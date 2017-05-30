Missouri Student Among Top 20 Competing for U.S. Chemistry Olympiad Team
These students emerged from a series of exams that involved more than 16,000 students across the U.S. Their next stop in qualifying for the U.S. team will be the Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 6-21. During the camp, the students will receive college-level training, with an emphasis on organic chemistry, through a series of lectures, problem-solving exercises, lab work and testing.
