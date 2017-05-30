Missouri Student Among Top 20 Competi...

Missouri Student Among Top 20 Competing for U.S. Chemistry Olympiad Team

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City InfoZine

These students emerged from a series of exams that involved more than 16,000 students across the U.S. Their next stop in qualifying for the U.S. team will be the Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 6-21. During the camp, the students will receive college-level training, with an emphasis on organic chemistry, through a series of lectures, problem-solving exercises, lab work and testing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jaci (House) Richardson Fri Nana1015 1
Born a witch May 27 Janey from So Ill 1
News Drug enforcement agents raiding Monument home f... May 13 Jason 2
Adderall (Aug '12) May 12 DEA 12
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) May 6 Pennsylvania pissed 25
Election Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10) May 4 legal citizen 291
looking for an old friend May 4 Princess 1
See all Colorado Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Springs Forum Now

Colorado Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colorado Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Climate Change
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Colorado Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,408 • Total comments across all topics: 281,508,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC