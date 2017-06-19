Memorial Day DUI enforcement nets 331 arrests
Baseball, barbecues and warm weather brought Coloradans together to celebrate Memorial Day weekend, and law enforcement across the state was on high alert to keep roads free from impaired drivers. The Colorado Department of Transportation , Colorado State Patrol and 96 local law enforcement agencies combined efforts for the The Heat Is On Memorial Day DUI enforcement, arresting 331 impaired drivers during the holiday weekend.
