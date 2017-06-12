Man arrested in connection with mugging, one suspect remains at large
Colorado Springs police arrested a man on suspicion of a mugging with a gun but one suspect remains at large. About 11:50 p.m. Monday, police were called to the intersection where witness said near East Willamette Avenue and Iowa Avenue, Damind Birky, 19, and another unidentified male allegedly robbed a pair at gunpoint.
