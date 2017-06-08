Lamborn, Pruitt facing more pressure ...

Lamborn, Pruitt facing more pressure to continue EPA lawsuit against Colorado Springs

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The Arkansas River below Pueblo Dam, a popular spot for anglers. Stormwater from Colorado Springs flows into Fountain Creek and south toward Pueblo where it empties into the Arkansas River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
annette marion is so weird that her sexual pref... 7 hr NSA 1
We love you Sammie Denson keep your head up!!! (Aug '16) 19 hr Dislike liars 14
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) 20 hr KatMomma 117
Jaci (House) Richardson Jun 2 Nana1015 1
Born a witch May 27 Janey from So Ill 1
Adderall (Aug '12) May 12 DEA 12
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) May '17 Pennsylvania pissed 25
See all Colorado Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Springs Forum Now

Colorado Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colorado Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Colorado Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,330 • Total comments across all topics: 281,616,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC