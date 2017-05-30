Islamic State said to claim responsibility for London attack | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
Police officers on duty stand next to floral tributes on Southwark Street in London, Sunday, June 4, 2017, near the scene of Saturday's attack. A series of attacks described as terrorism killed several people and injured dozens on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|Martine
|116
|Jaci (House) Richardson
|Fri
|Nana1015
|1
|Born a witch
|May 27
|Janey from So Ill
|1
|Drug enforcement agents raiding Monument home f...
|May 13
|Jason
|2
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|May 12
|DEA
|12
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|May 6
|Pennsylvania pissed
|25
|Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|legal citizen
|291
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC