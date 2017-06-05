Help offered for workers displaced by Denny's closures in Colorado Springs

A handwritten sign warns customers of the restaurant's closure Tuesday, June 6, 2017, outside the Denny's on Bijou Street and Interstate 25. State regulators seized four Denny's restaurants in Colorado Springs Tuesday and were set to take over four more southern Colorado locations Wednesday after current and former owners failed to pay nearly $191,000 in sales and payroll taxes, according to the state Department of Revenue. An abrupt closure of the restaurants Monday night triggered Revenue Department officials to act quickly to seize the eateries, said Rodney Johnson, compliance director for the department's tax division.

