Grant boosts Colorado Springs' plans for Legacy Loop

Steve Stowell, left, the owner of Triple S Brewing Company, leads a group of riders along the Shooks Run Trail in downtown Colorado during the Lagacy Loop Cruise Thursday, May 12, 2016. The city of Colorado Springs announced Thursday it received a $35,000 grant to help complete the Legacy Loop, the long-envisioned trail connecting residents to the heart of town on foot or bike.

