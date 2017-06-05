Get a Job Monday: Get ready to earn while you learn in Colorado Springs with LiUNA

Ready to earn while you learn? An organization with roots in Colorado Springs is making sure southern Colorado knows about its apprenticeship program in our exclusive Get a Job Monday segment on Gazette.com. Eric Singer will talk with a LiUNA or Laborers International Union of North America, local 720 representative about a program designed to ensure participants are ready to work in careers including building and highway construction, tunnel and shaft excavation, hazardous waste removal, environmental remediation and demolition.

