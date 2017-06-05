Fundraiser to continue next year desp...

Fundraiser to continue next year despite shooting, Colorado Springs group says

Read more: The Gazette

A shooting during its annual college scholarship fundraiser last weekend has prompted organizers of Shades of Colorado Springs to provide more police presence and conduct security checks at future events. "We would like to the community that we will not let the outside negativity deter or dampen the positive impact this celebration brings to our community each year," the organization said in a statement.

