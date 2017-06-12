Former Southside Johnny's has 3 new dining, entertainment tenants | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
The Atomic Cowboy bar and restaurants Denver Biscuit Co. and Fat Sully's Pizza - a family of popular Denver establishments under one ownership - will take over the former Southside Johnny's space at 528 S. Tejon St. on the south edge of downtown Colorado Springs.
