Former Peterson Air Force Base security sergeant faces new rape charges
A former Air Force security squadron staff sergeant already charged with raping three prostitutes at gunpoint in Colorado Springs - and using a cellphone to document the attacks - will be charged in a fourth assault, prosecutors said Wednesday. During a brief hearing for Desmond Alvis Martin, prosecutor Jennifer Viehman announced that Arapahoe County authorities had managed to locate and interview a previously unidentified victim seen in video footage found in the defendant's possession.
