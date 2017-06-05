Former Peterson Air Force Base security sergeant faces new rape charges

A former Air Force security squadron staff sergeant already charged with raping three prostitutes at gunpoint in Colorado Springs - and using a cellphone to document the attacks - will be charged in a fourth assault, prosecutors said Wednesday. During a brief hearing for Desmond Alvis Martin, prosecutor Jennifer Viehman announced that Arapahoe County authorities had managed to locate and interview a previously unidentified victim seen in video footage found in the defendant's possession.

