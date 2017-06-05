Flash flood warning issued for northwestern El Paso County

In northwestern El Paso County, the National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a flash flood warning until 6:30 p.m. and a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m. About 3:25 p.m., thunderstorms were producing heavy rain over eastern portions of the Waldo Canyon burn scar and in Colorado Springs, according to the Manitou Springs City Hall was closed early Tuesday afternoon, and Lovers Lane, which parallels Fountain Creek, is closed - but only a drizzle is being seen in the area and no debris is washing through the creek, said David Hunting, spokesman for the Manitou Springs Fire Department. A Gazette reporter driving to Woodland Park observed heavy rain and slowed traffic in Ute Pass.

