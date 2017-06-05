El Paso County to buy land as vantage point for Elephant Rock
El Paso County is acquiring 60 acres of land in Palmer Lake that will eventually offer hikers and cyclists a vantage point of a fabled sandstone safari animal. In late May, county commissioners approved the purchase of the open space less than a mile from Elephant Rock.
