El Paso County reviving council to improve criminal justice system

El Paso County is resurrecting a decades-old initiative aimed at improving aspects of the criminal justice system and examining issues that often land people before judges or behind bars. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council of the Pikes Peak Region, which could begin meeting as early as this summer, will include two dozen representatives from the 4th Judicial District, local law enforcement agencies, nonprofits and other area organizations.

