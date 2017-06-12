El Paso County reviving council to improve criminal justice system
El Paso County is resurrecting a decades-old initiative aimed at improving aspects of the criminal justice system and examining issues that often land people before judges or behind bars. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council of the Pikes Peak Region, which could begin meeting as early as this summer, will include two dozen representatives from the 4th Judicial District, local law enforcement agencies, nonprofits and other area organizations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We love you Sammie Denson keep your head up!!! (Aug '16)
|Tue
|Annoyed
|15
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jun 8
|KatMomma
|117
|Jaci (House) Richardson
|Jun 2
|Nana1015
|1
|Born a witch
|May 27
|Janey from So Ill
|1
|Drug enforcement agents raiding Monument home f...
|May '17
|Jason
|2
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|May '17
|DEA
|12
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|May '17
|Pennsylvania pissed
|25
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC