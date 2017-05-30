Colorado veterans now can turn military experience into college credits | Colorado Springs Gazett...
Veterans in Colorado will be able get college credit for military training and experience thanks to a bill signed into law by Gov. John Hickenlooper this week. The new law requires the state's colleges and universities to figure out a policy to translate military service into college credits using the American Council on Education's recommendations and other sources.
