Colorado Springs tenants facing mold hazards left out in the cold | Colorado Springs Gazette, News

Julie Schober says she moved from her Old Colorado City apartment due to an issue with mold she believes her landlord didn't properly address. A lab test confirmed that the dry wall on her bathroom ceiling had mold growth.

