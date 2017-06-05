Colorado Springs tenants facing mold hazards left out in the cold | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
Julie Schober says she moved from her Old Colorado City apartment due to an issue with mold she believes her landlord didn't properly address. A lab test confirmed that the dry wall on her bathroom ceiling had mold growth.
