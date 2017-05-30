Colorado Springs' largest class of police recruits will ease department's staffing issues | Color...
Members of the Fort Carson SWAT team trained Friday, June 2, 2017 at the training range at Pikes Peak Community College. On this indoor range weapons modified to fire paint balls are used for training.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Martine
|116
|Jaci (House) Richardson
|Fri
|Nana1015
|1
|Born a witch
|May 27
|Janey from So Ill
|1
|Drug enforcement agents raiding Monument home f...
|May 13
|Jason
|2
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|May 12
|DEA
|12
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|May 6
|Pennsylvania pissed
|25
|Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|legal citizen
|291
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC